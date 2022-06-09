Payment for Order Flow: Bias In Commission-Free Trading Garners Scrutiny

The U.S. stock market already prioritizes institutional investors, especially with the advent of automation. The constant inflow and outflow of shares is well beyond what humans alone could produce, and these machines often compete against one another. In a way, that’s what made the GameStop (GME) short squeeze of Jan. 2021 so incredible, whether you were in on the rally or not. People did that, even if those people lost money on PFOF (not to mention a volatile market).