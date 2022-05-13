Ownerly Real Estate Website Provides Home Valuations — Is It Reliable?

Ownerly is a real estate software company that’s designed to provide data about properties in the U.S. Founded in 2018, the company is fairly young, but it has become a popular tool for finding information on value and appreciation estimates, tax information, and improvements made on a property. The New York-based company claims to use the same data that banks use to determine the value of homes. So, if you’re a seller or a buyer, you could use Ownerly as a way to assess property value.