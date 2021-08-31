Orchid (OXT) Should See Continued Gains, Privacy Becomes More Valuable

According to WalletInvestor, Orchid’s price should rise by 36 percent in one year to reach $$0.569 from the current $0.417. The growth rate is predicted to be 177 percent in five years.

Digital Coin Price also sees upside potential in Orchid crypto and predicts its price to reach $0.6197 by year-end, which suggests gains of 48 percent. It forecasts nearly 200 percent gains by 2025 and expects OXT to reach $1.22.