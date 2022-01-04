A Look at Omicron Contraction Rates for the Fully Vaccinated

By Dec. 1, 2021, there had been one confirmed case of omicron in the U.S. While vaccinated people can contract the omicron variant, experts believe that being fully vaccinated can prevent severe illness and possible hospitalization. Omicron symptoms include those typical of COVID-19, such as fatigue, cough, loss of taste and smell, and shortness of breath. Other possible symptoms are congestion, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and a runny nose.