Nuvei (NVEI) Releases IPO Terms, Stock Looks Promising

According to TipRanks, analysts' average target price is 145.07 Canadian dollars for TSX-listed Nuvei stock, which is 6 percent below its current price. Of the seven analysts tracking Nuvei, five recommend “buy” and two recommend “hold.” None of the analysts recommend “sell.” Their highest target price of 182.92 Canadian dollars is 18 percent above the stock's current price, while their lowest target of 84 Canadian dollars is 46 percent below.