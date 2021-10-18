NuCypher (NU) Crypto Exploded, Upside Is Far from Over

NuCypher is a blockchain network that aims to create privacy for its users. It provides encryption services. Users can share private data with one another on a public blockchain and don't need a private network.

Its white paper was first published in 2017, and it started trading on October 15, 2020. The token has risen more than 500 percent since it started trading. The platform offers two main services:

Secrets Management – stores sensitive data, including passwords and private keys

Dynamic Access Control – conditionally grants and revokes access to sensitive data

The network's native cryptocurrency, NU, is used to incentivize nodes that perform encryption services for users.