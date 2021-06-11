Why NNDM Stock Is a Questionable Long-Term Investment

One of the big negatives for the company that has soured investors’ sentiment for the stock is its dilutive stock raises. The company went for eight cash raises in six months. Since investors didn’t see much in terms of fundamentals that could keep supporting higher prices, they have bid the stock down.

Another point of concern for investors regarding NNDM stock is its numerous acquisitions, some of which aren't even related to its business. Kerrisdale Capital recommended shorting NNDM on its acquisition of Deep Cube. They think that the deal is silly since the businesses aren't related and DeepCube was founded by two NNDM’s board members. The deal has generated a lot of negative publicity for the company. If the company's management can't be trusted in selecting deals, it's better to avoid the investment.