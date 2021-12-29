Who Is Nick Szabo and What's His Net Worth?

Nick Szabo is a computer scientist who has done extensive research into cryptocurrency. He developed a decentralized coin called Bit Gold in 1998. His development of the concept of "smart contracts" was crucial to the foundations of the Ethereum blockchain. Bit Gold is considered to be a precursor to Bitcoin, which is the largest cryptocurrency today.

Birthdate: April 5, 1964

Education: Science and Engineering degree from the University of Washington

Juris Doctor from George Washington University Law School