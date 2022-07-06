Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont's Net Worth Is So High, He Doesn't Take a Salary

In 1987, Lamont took his first political position as a selectman in Greenwich. He served one term and then set his sights on more significant political roles. He ran for state senate in 1990, U.S. Senate in 2006, and Connecticut governor in 2010. Although he didn’t garner enough votes to win those elections, he successfully snagged a narrow victory in the 2018 Connecticut gubernatorial race against Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski.