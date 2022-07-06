Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont's Net Worth Is So High, He Doesn't Take a Salary
Businesses concerned with how the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade will impact their ability to attract employees are welcome to relocate to Connecticut, says Governor Ned Lamont. Lamont, a Democrat who has been governor since 2019, has a net worth estimated at over $26 million.
Edward "Ned" Minor Lamont Jr.
Connecticut Governor
Net worth: Over $26 Million
Ned Lamont, a Democrat, has been the governor of Connecticut since 2019. He built his net worth as a successful cable television entrepreneur. He recently invited business owners who operate in states that “are restricting the ability of women to make their own healthcare decisions” to relocate to Connecticut.
Age: 68
Political party: Democrat
Alma mater: Harvard University (BA); Yale University (MBA)
Wife: Ann Huntress Lamont
On July 1, Lamont and Connecticut Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz issued an open letter to businesses in states that “are restricting the ability of women to make their own healthcare decisions” to encourage them to relocate.
“We are writing to any business owner that is disappointed in the stance of their current state,” Lamont wrote in the letter. “If you are looking to relocate to a state that supports the rights of women and whose actions and laws are unwavering in support of tolerance and inclusivity, Connecticut is for you.”
The Supreme Court decided on June 24 to overturn Roe v. Wade, thus eliminating women’s reproductive rights to abortion. The 6-3 decision, led by the court’s conservative justices, puts the onus on state governments to determine abortion access for their residents.
Connecticut has laws protecting abortion rights.
According to the Guttmacher Institute, 22 states have laws that could be used to restrict the legal status of abortion. Connecticut is one of 16 states and the District of Columbia that has laws protecting a woman’s right to abortion.
“Connecticut has a record of providing equal opportunity to all people and one of the strongest records when it comes to protecting reproductive rights,” Lamont wrote in the recruitment letter to businesses.
Lamont also touted his “family-friendly” state for its access to childcare, paid family medical leave program, tax stability, and pro-growth environment.
Ned Lamont was a successful entrepreneur before he became governor.
Lamont, 68, took office as Connecticut’s 89th governor in January 2019. Before his venture into politics, Lamont was a successful cable television entrepreneur who founded the satellite television service Campus Televideo (CTV) in 1984.
In 1987, Lamont took his first political position as a selectman in Greenwich. He served one term and then set his sights on more significant political roles. He ran for state senate in 1990, U.S. Senate in 2006, and Connecticut governor in 2010. Although he didn’t garner enough votes to win those elections, he successfully snagged a narrow victory in the 2018 Connecticut gubernatorial race against Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski.
Ned Lamont doesn’t take the governor’s salary.
Since he was elected governor, Lamont has refrained from accepting the annual $150,000 governor’s salary, reports NBC Connecticut. He doesn’t really need the money. In the three years that he has been in office, he has earned about $26 million primarily from interest and dividend income, NBC Connecticut reports.
Ned Lamont’s wife is a venture capitalist.
Lamont’s $26 million net worth doesn’t include the income his wife, Ann Huntress Lamont, earns as a venture capitalist and co-founder of Oak HC/FT investment firm. In 2006, The New York Times reported that the couple had a net worth of between $90 million and $332 million. The couple married in 1983 and have three children.