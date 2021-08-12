Nasser Al-Khelaifi Has Made Billions Due to Solid Business Endeavors

Through a slew of businesses that span a vast swathe of the entertainment world, Qatar-born businessman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has established himself as a world leader in the realm, with reaches extending into roughly 43 countries worldwide. He has accrued a seriously impressive net worth that's beyond even the top 1 percent of earners worldwide.

So, what exactly is Al-Khelaifi's net worth, and what has he done to get to this point financially and maintain his position for so long? Keep reading for all of the known details regarding his business interests and assets.

What is Nasser Al-Khelaifi's net worth?

According to Exact Net Worth, Al-Khelaifi is worth roughly $8 billion in 2021. This ridiculously impressive valuation comes from his myriad of businesses, which include working as the chairman of beIN Media Group, the chairman of Qatar Sports Investments, the president of Paris Saint-Germain, the president of Qatar Tennis Federation, and the vice president of the Asian Tennis Federation for West Asia.

When Al-Khelaifi formed beIN Media Group back in 2014, he was instrumental in transitioning Al Jazeera Sport into beIN Sports. Shortly after bringing that to fruition, Al-Khelaifi was named chairman and chief executive officer of the group. Beyond that, the billionaire was instrumental in the launches of beIN Sports Mena, beIN Sports France, beIN Sports Americas, beIN Sports Asia-Pacific, beIN Sports Australia, and beIN Sports Spain. This included movies, documentaries, and children's content as well.

However, Al-Khelaifi wasn't done there. In 2016, he bought out famed Hollywood film studio, Miramax, effectively becoming the owner of some of the most famous works of cinema of all time. After that, beIN Media Group went on to also acquire Digiturk, which is the largest Pay-TV platform available in Turkey.

In 2021, according to The Athletic, Al-Khelaifi was named the chairman of Paris Saint-Germain, one of the leading soccer organizations in Europe. When he accepted the position, Al-Khelaifi told fans, "I am honored and humbled to have been appointed by my fellow ECA Executive Board Members as Chairman."

He added, "The leadership, integrity and togetherness of our organization has never been more required than at this pivotal moment in European football. I will provide my unconditional commitment to the entire football community: that means to all ECA Member Clubs from every European nation, and to the fans and communities they represent."

Recently, Al-Khelaifi has been garnering attention from soccer fans worldwide for his decision to sign world-renowned athlete Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain. "It was not very difficult to sign Lionel because as I said earlier the great desire between both sides wanted to make it happen, and now it happened," the businessman said in a recent interview. He said, "I think this is the biggest historic signing and the fastest historic signing also."