Marcus Lemonis Adds 'Let's Make a Deal' to His Portfolio

Businessman and reality television personality Marcus Lemonis just added the iconic television show, Let’s Make a Deal, to the list of companies that he owns.

Lemonis and television actress and producer Nancy Glass purchased the intellectual property of the popular game show franchise this week, Variety reports. As part of the deal, the two will own all of the show assets, including its trademark and past episodes. Entertainment company Fremantle will keep producing the show’s remake hosted by Wayne Brady.

“Let’s Make a Deal is so much more than a game show,” Lemonis said in a statement. “It is part of American history and our entertainment culture. I love that it gives people the opportunity to be creative, think strategically, and make deals to win some really great prizes. I’m also very excited to be working alongside two powerful and successful women in entertainment. How could this not be a great deal for me.”

Lemonis told Variety that he and Glass will be looking to create an international version of the show.

Let’s Make A Deal isn’t the first collaboration between Lemonis and Glass. The two already partner to produce the podcast One Hundred Percent with Marcus Lemonis and acquired the 1970s show Split Second. Lemonis is also slated to star in The Renovator, which Glass is producing for HGTV.

Marcus Lemonis has a net worth of $500 million. This new acquisition is sure to add to Lemonis's net worth, which is currently estimated to be at $500 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Although he's best known as the CEO and chairman of Camping World and Good Sam Enterprises, many also know Lemonis as the host of CNBC's The Profit reality show. In the show, which started its eighth season on Aug. 10, centers on Lemonis working with eight small businesses to help them thrive. He uses his 3P principle—People, Process, Product—to evaluate each business and chart a path forward for them. "Using his years of experience and often investing his own money, Lemonis empowers the business owners to find innovative ways to rescue or grow their company," CNBC said in press release about the new season.

Marcus Lemonis built his career in the RV business with help from Lee Iacocca. If anyone knows about building a business and career through adversity, it would be Lemonis. Born in Lebanon, Lemonis was abandoned by his birth parents just a few days after he was born. He was adopted by a Miami couple and raised in a family that owned Chevrolet car dealerships and were friends with famous automotive executive Lee Iacocca. Reportedly, it was Iacocca who reached out to Lemonis about creating the largest RV chain in the U.S. With financial backing from Iacocca, Lemonis started acquiring Holiday RV Superstores. After serving as CEO for Holiday RV Superstores from 2001 to 2003, Lemonis co-founded Freedom Roads, which would eventually merge with Camping World in 2006. Lemonis has been the company's CEO since then. In 2017, under Lemonis's leadership, Camping World purchased outdoor retailer Gander Mountain, boat retailer Overton's, and sports retailer The House Boardshop. When Camping World merged with Good Sam Enterprises in 2011, Lemonis was again chosen to lead the company.