Know Marcus Lemonis’s Life Story Before ‘The Profit’ Returns to CNBC

You might know Marcus Lemonis as the CEO and chairman of Camping World and Good Sam Enterprises, and you might have been his TV shows, but how much do you know about the man himself?

We’re covering Lemonis’s career trajectory, his marriage to wife Bobbi Raffel, and his new podcast venture now that The Profit is returning for its eighth season on CNBC, premiering on Aug. 10 at 10:00 p.m. ET.