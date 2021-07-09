World's Most Prestigious Credit Cards Are Made From Gold and Diamonds

Looking for the most prestigious credit cards in the world? Get ready to open your wallet. Not only do you have to pay hundreds or even thousands of dollars in annual fees , but many of the most luxurious cards require you to spend six figures before you’re even invited to the party.

But if status is important to you, take heart. Some of these cards are made from precious metals, and others even have diamonds embedded in them, so everyone will know how much of a big spender you are.

Here are a handful of the world’s most prestigious, exclusive, and expensive cards.