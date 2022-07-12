Molly White May Be Crypto's Biggest Critic — Here's What She Said

Among the statements White has made about crypto, she reportedly said, “It was becoming this thing where your average person was being encouraged to put money into it and then getting absolutely scammed. And so I sort of decided to start highlighting just project after project after project that I was seeing, that was either just a terrible idea to begin with, or something where they set it up, they convinced a bunch of people to pour their money into it. And then they took off with all of it.”