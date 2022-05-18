Matt Harvey Is Still a Millionaire Despite 60-Game Suspension

Matt Harvey started his career off strong for the MLB, though he's struggled to deliver the same results as he did during his initial debut. While he received $11 million for a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels (the same team that drafted him out of high school but neglected to sign him), his most recent contract was for $1 million annually.

Birthdate: March 27, 1989

Birthplace: New London, Conn.

Height/Weight: 6' 4", 220 lbs.

Education: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (majored in sports administration)

Married: No

Kids: 0