The Middle-Class Taxes Debate: California Versus Texas

Texas is one of nine U.S. states with no income tax, which makes the state seem like a sure bet for high-wage earners seeking to cut government expenses. However, as with anything relating to the IRS, the reality is more than meets the eye. In a largely left-leaning state like California, tax rates for the middle class manage to compete with those in Texas.

So, which state has better tax rates for people who aren't on the top or bottom of the income scale—California or Texas ? Let's delve into a quick analysis of tax rates, and how those taxes are distributed.

Texas has no income tax, but there are other kinds of taxes to look for as a middle-class family.

No matter what state you live in, federal income taxes will stick with you. However, you can move to states with no income tax, like Texas, to limit how much of your wage you have to give up to the government.

However, income tax isn't the only tax category to look out for. There are also property taxes, for which Texan counties have one the highest in the U.S. On average, Texas residents are paying 1.69 percent in property taxes. For reference, the national average is 1.07 percent. The state as a whole doesn't impose property taxes, but it leaves it up to individual counties to tackle (in true Lone Star State fashion). This is a key reason why rates have increased so much over the national average.

Man Texas and their high ass property taxes 🤣. Let me get a few more raises before I can afford something lol — Uncle P (@kre45) August 6, 2021

The state also has high property tax penalties, which can amount to as much as 43 percent of your bill. With federal forbearance protections during the COVID-19 pandemic long expired, this is a key issue.

