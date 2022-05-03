Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos Is Stepping Down, Company Look to the Future

Vounatsos has been the top executive at Biogen since 2017. He originally joined the company in 2016 as its executive vice president and chief commercial officer until he was promoted to CEO. According to Salary.com, in 2020, Vounatsos received almost $18.4 million in total compensation from the company. His salary was about $1.5 million. He also received over $2.5 million in bonuses and $13.8 million in Biogen stock.