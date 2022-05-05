Miami Heat's Coaching Staff Makes the Team a Championship Contender

Miami Heat's Coaching Staff Makes the Team a Championship ContenderBy Ade Hennis
May. 5 2022, Published 2:34 p.m. ET
The Miami Heat has been on a roll in this year’s playoffs. The team has only lost one of the seven playoff games this postseason. A lot of the team’s success throughout the years can be partially attributed to Head Coach Erik Spoelstra, along with the assistant coaches he has brought aboard the coaching staff. What salaries do the coaching staff earn with the Heat?
Having a historic culture of success, the Heat could be on the way to possibly winning another NBA championship. The franchise has won three NBA championships throughout its existence.
Who are the the Miami Heat coaches?
Head Coach: Erik Spoelstra
Assistant Coaches: Chris Quinn, Malik Allen, and Caron Butler
Assistant Coach and Director of Player Development: Anthony Carter
Assistant Coaches and Player Development: Octavio De La Grana and Eric Glass
Shooting Coach and Player Development: Rob Fodor
Spoelstra leads the coaching staff. He has a legendary coaching career that will surely put him in the Basketball Hall of Fame. He has been with the team for 25 seasons and is currently in his 12th season as the head coach. Spoelstra has amassed an impressive coaching record of 523–363 in the regular season, which makes him the winningest coach in franchise history. He has the ninth-best postseason win percentage of all time. He has led the Heat to four conference championships and two NBA titles.
All of the three top assistant coaches were former Miami Heat players. The franchise focuses on having former players involved in helping develop their current players. Quinn played the first three seasons of his NBA career with the Heat and was a guard. Now, Quinn serves as the lead assistant coach for Miami. He was an assistant for six years.
Allen is in his first season as an assistant for Miami but has the most coaching experience out of the three top assistants. Allen was an assistant for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season and was an assistant for the Detroit Pistons for four seasons before last. Butler has the most experience as an NBA player out of all the three coaches. He played in the league for 16 years. Butler is in his second year as an assistant coach.
Carter, De La Grana, and Glass all focus on the Heat’s G League affiliate team, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Carter and De La Grana are involved in developing talent on both the Heat and Skyforce rosters, while Glass serves as the head coach of the Skyforce. Fodor is the first full-time shooting coach in franchise history. He served as an assistant coach for the previous four seasons.
What are the salaries of the Miami Heat’s coaching staff?
Spoelstra has a yearly salary of $3 million, according to ABTC. The salaries for NBA assistant coaches usually aren't made public, so it isn't clear how much the Heat assistant coaches make in a yearly salary. However, there's some information on how much the assistant coaches made while they were NBA players.
According to Basketball Reference, Quinn made $3,989,733 throughout his NBA career, while Allen is estimated to have made $12,607,130 during his tenure in the league. Butler made an estimated amount of $84,676,523 from his total NBA player salaries.