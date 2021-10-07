Meyer Lansky Net Worth Today, 'Mob’s Accountant' Reportedly Hid $300M

When so-called “Mob’s Accountant” Meyer Lansky died of lung cancer in 1983, federal authorities claimed that he had hidden a fortune of $300 million, according to the Mob Museum. Today, that net worth would total $600 million after inflation, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

But Lansky—subject of the new biopic Lansky and a man The New York Times dubbed the “financial wizard of organized crime”—claimed that he was nearly broke. Lansky said that he had less than $35,000 in his bank account when he died, the museum explains.