Black Rifle Coffee Company Co-Founder Mat Best’s Net Worth

Mat Best, the co-founder of the Black Rifle Coffee Company, is a former Army Ranger and CIA contractor. His entrepreneurship extends to his popular YouTube channel, a book about military service, and multiple other brands besides Black Rifle Coffee Company . His current net worth is estimated at $3 million , a figure that could change when the company goes public .

Mat Best is a U.S. Army Ranger and has also served as a contractor with the CIA. In addition to his military service, Best has launched his own YouTube channel and been involved in the founding of brands such as Article 15 Clothing, Leadslingers Spirits, and the Drinkin' Bros Podcast. He is a co-founder of the Black Rifle Coffee Company, a veteran-owned business that is preparing to go public via an SPAC merger.

Best published the book Thank You For My Service in 2019. He is the co-author along with Ross Patterson and Nils Parker.

“When things get mundane, I get really bored, really quickly,” Best said on the “Coffee or Die” podcast in October 2020. “So it’s nice when we have 700 irons in the fire.”

According to his profile at Black Rifle Coffee Company, Best also is developing brands including Article 15 Clothing, which sells patriotic and military-themed clothing. He has worked on brands like Leadslingers Spirits and the Drinkin’ Bros podcast.

Mat Best is one of the co-founders of the Black Rifle Coffee Company, which is a veteran-owned and veteran-focused business. Along with CEO and co-founder Evan Hafer and several other co-founders, Best started BRCC in 2014. He creates most of the video content that drives customers to purchase coffee and apparel.

Black Rifle Coffee Company

The Black Rifle Coffee Company sells custom roast coffee blends with names like “Freedom Roast,” “AK-47 Espresso Blend,” and “Thin Blue Line.” In addition to its flagship product of coffee blends available by subscription or individual order, the company also sells branded apparel and gear like coffee mugs.

Best and the rest of the Black Rifle Coffee Company leadership team have a freedom-focused philosophy. Best said, “The world needs more businesses like ours. We do what we want, we say what we want, we believe in what we believe in. We have our individual freedoms — that’s America.”

The Black Rifle Coffee Company donates a portion of its proceeds to supporting veterans, law enforcement, and first responders. It also aims to support veterans by hiring 10,000 U.S. veterans over a six-year period.

The initiative to hire 10,000 veterans started in 2017. Hafer, the CEO of Black Rifle, announced his commitment as a direct comparison to Starbucks, which announced a plan to hire 10,000 refugees.