Massachusetts Tax-Free Weekend Is Here—Includes Online Purchases

Massachusetts regulators didn't clarify the IP address logistics about online shopping during the state's tax-free weekend, but residents will most likely need to have a Massachusetts IP address on their computer or get their personal products delivered to an in-state address. Usually, sales tax for online purchases gets calculated when you enter your address, so the process would take place during this calculation.

While some states limit tax-free shopping to necessities like school supplies and clothing, Massachusetts is having a little more fun with it. The tax holiday is only two days long, so shoppers might have to do some scrambling to get everything on their list. Online purchases should make the process a bit easier for people who don't want to enter crowds at the mall or have to stay home and take care of their families.