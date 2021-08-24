Mask Network Looks Solid Amid DeFi and NFT Boom, Chance to Buy the Dip

You might be interested in Mask's price prediction because you’re trying to assess if the crypto is a good investment. The future of Mask crypto looks promising with the DeFi and NFT boom. Also, Mask is launching more services like storage. The expanding ecosystem should boost the demand for the network’s official token.

Mask crypto might appeal to investors keen on buying the dip. At the current price, the token trades 90 percent below its all-time high.