Sprint-Turned-Softbank CEO Marcelo Claure 'Wants to Rule the World'

In 2008, the Miami Herald called Marcelo Claure an “unknown.” A decade later, the newspaper was heralding him as the “wealthiest Hispanic-American” following reports that Claure had a net worth of more than $900 million.

So, what changed in those 10 years? For starters, Claure sold his telecom company Brightstar to SoftBank, he became the CEO of Sprint, and he was spearheading Sprint’s $26 billion merger with T-Mobile.