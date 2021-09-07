Marc Lore Founds a Futuristic City, Blueprints a 'New Economic Model'

Even with Marc Lore's impressive net worth, the Jet.com co-founder will need many more investors to buy into his vision of Telosa—a $400 billion futuristic city to be built somewhere in the American desert.

As Lore explains on the Telosa website, the city—which aims to house 5 million residents across 150,000 acres in 40 years—will be based on Equitism, an “economic system in which citizens have a stake in the city’s land—as the city does better, the residents do better.”