Why Marc Andreessen's Sizable Crypto Portfolio Is About to Get Bigger

Early in the year, Andreessen’s crypto portfolio included projects from major blockchains to smaller, niche entities. Infrastructure projects like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and chia held a significant portion of the fund. However, the allocation was spread far and wide from exchanges and DeFi to security and NFTs.

Andreessen’s thorough allocation throughout the crypto ecosystem emphasizes his steadfast belief in the technology heading into the future. In a CNBC interview back in 2014, Andreessen said, “I compare it to the Internet; the Internet was a new way to transmit data. Bitcoin’s a new way to transmit money. It’s going to take a long time. The good news it’s a big opportunity. Money is a very big deal, and so if you can build a new way to deal with money, it’s very important and valuable. It just takes time.”