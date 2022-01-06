How to Invest in Mainz BioMed Stock and Whether You Should

After securing the regulatory approval to ColoAlert in Europe, Mainz BioMed is now focused on introducing the product in the U.S. where it sees a huge market opportunity.

Recently, the company named several respected figures in the medical field to its strategic advisory board to support initiatives like getting FDA approval for ColoAlert. The figures include former Roche executive Heiner Dreismann and former Boston Scientific and Danaher executive Soren Thestrup-Nielsen.