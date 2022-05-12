Want to Bid on Madonna's Virtual Vagina? Sale Price for NFT Collection

In March, Madonna purchased Bored Ape Yacht Club #4988 for the equivalent of about $570,000. She still owns the ape, which has only achieved an offer worth 65.02 ETH, or $128,986 as of May 12. With cryptocurrency, stablecoins, and NFTs (along with the stock market) all on a major downturn right now, it isn't a surprise that Madonna is underwater on her NFT investment. At this rate, Madonna’s own NFT collection may not help her fill the gap, though we will have to wait and see.