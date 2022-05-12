Want to Bid on Madonna's Virtual Vagina? Sale Price for NFT Collection

Want to Bid on Madonna's Virtual Vagina? Sale Price for NFT CollectionBy Rachel Curry
May. 12 2022, Published 1:44 p.m. ET
Madonna and Beeple partnered to launch a trio of NFTs (non-fungible tokens), including graphic videos depicting a digital version of the pop artist giving birth. Madonna’s NFTs are up for auction as of May 12, with bidding for all of the pieces ending the following day.
What's the sale price for Madonna’s NFTs? Let’s look at the bids so far and forecast the fate of these celebrity NFTs.
Madonna puts an NFT triptych up for auction — here’s how much they’re going for.
Madonna launched her NFT triptych (a three-part artistic creation) featuring digital art that has been controversial. The collection, called “Mother of Creation,” features NFTs titled:
Mother of Nature
Mother of Evolution
Mother of Technology
If you have a sensitive stomach, looking at the videos may not be for you. All three of the videos show virtual depictions of Madonna’s vagina as she “gives birth.” One shows her birthing a tree, another shows her giving birth to butterflies in a post-apocalyptic setting, and still another shows her birthing a robotic centipede.
Around 1:00 p.m. on May 12, the auction continued to roll on, with the highest bidder for Mother of Technology offering 6.5 Ether (ETH), or about $13,133 USD. At the same time, the highest bidder for Mother of Evolution offered 10 ETH, or $20,205. The highest bidder for Mother of Nature offered 15 ETH, or $30,307.
The final sale price for Madonna’s NFT collection on SuperRare will be determined at the end of the auction on Friday, May 13.
Madonna has dived deep into NFTs.
In March, Madonna purchased Bored Ape Yacht Club #4988 for the equivalent of about $570,000. She still owns the ape, which has only achieved an offer worth 65.02 ETH, or $128,986 as of May 12. With cryptocurrency, stablecoins, and NFTs (along with the stock market) all on a major downturn right now, it isn't a surprise that Madonna is underwater on her NFT investment. At this rate, Madonna’s own NFT collection may not help her fill the gap, though we will have to wait and see.
Madonna responds to criticism of graphic NFT collection.
Madonna’s virtual vagina is on full display in all three pieces in her NFT collection. The NFTs are made from 3D scans of her actual vagina, leaving little to the imagination. Internet users have written statements ranging from “technology was a mistake” to “leave it to Madonna to shake things up.”
However, in an interview with Beeple (whose real name is Mike Winkelmann), Madonna said, “I’m doing what women have been doing since the beginning of time, which is giving birth. [...] But on a more existential level, I’m giving birth to art and creativity and we would be lost without both.” Madonna added, “My journey through life as a woman is like that of a tree. Starting with a small seed, always pushing against the resistance of the Earth. The endless weight of gravity.”