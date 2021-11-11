Should You Buy Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU) IPO Stock?

The outlook for Lulu's stock looks promising. In 2019, the apparel and footwear industry in the U.S. formed a $369.8 billion market, according to Euromonitor. While the market decreased in 2020 to $285.7 billion due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's anticipated to grow 7 percent compounded annually to reach $395.2 billion by 2025. The online penetration in the U.S. apparel industry is anticipated to reach 49 percent by 2025 from 25 percent in 2019.