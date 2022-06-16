‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ Hubby Luca Salves’s Net Worth

In the Real Housewives franchise, wealthy women experience glitz, glamour, and plenty of drama, all filmed. The new Bravo network show The Real Housewives of Dubai premiered on June 1, 2022, becoming the first in the franchise’s history to be based internationally. Although the true stars of the show are the women, of course, the husbands play an important role as well. One is Luca Salves, who's married to model Chanel Ayan. What's his net worth?