Is LegalZoom Stock a Good Investment?

If you want to get exposure to the legal tech industry through LegalZoom stock, you’ll need to open a brokerage account. You can set up an account for free in minutes with online brokers such as Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull. Once you create the account, you’ll need fund it, decide how many LegalZoom shares you want to buy, and place your order. A market order executes immediately, while a limit order is executed at your preferred price.