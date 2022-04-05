Lawrence O’Donnell Missed Showbiz 'Desperately' After Joining MSNBC

In addition, O’Donnell has played judges in the TV shows The Practice, The Lyon’s Den, and Monk, and has played himself in episodes of Homeland, True Blood, Curb Your Enthusiasm, House of Cards, and The Simpsons.

O’Donnell told Salon that he took a newscaster role in the 2013 action film Olympus Has Fallen “because I miss show business so desperately that I will do anything short of pornography at this point to hang around sets and have fun.”