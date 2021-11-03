Fox News Reporter Lawrence Jones III Has a Net Worth in the Millions

Fox News Reporter Lawrence Jones III Has a Net Worth in the MillionsBy Jennifer Farrington
Nov. 3 2021, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Fox & Friends enterprise reporter Lawrence B. Jones describes himself as someone who “goes after hard-hitting and untold stories.” Jones joined the Fox News Media family in 2018 and has watched his career blossom over the last few years. Did Lawrence Jones's net worth build to what it is today as a result of working for Fox News Media?
With Fox News serving as a leading source for breaking news updates, it's only natural to wonder how much the company is compensating those who serve as its voice. According to Exactnetworth.com, Jones has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million.
Lawrence Billy Jones III
Fox News Media "Fox & Friends" enterprise reporter
Net worth: $1.5 million
Lawrence B. Jones III is an enterprise reporter for Fox & Friends. He’s appeared regularly on Outnumbered and The Five, and is often heard commentating on sports and politics. Jones hosted his own radio show on TheBlaze Radio Network prior to starting his career at Fox News Media.
In addition to being recognized as a reporter and commentator for Fox News, Jones is often acknowledged for his role in a crowdfunding campaign that raised over $800,000 for an Indiana pizza shop that refused to cater a gay wedding.
Date of Birth: Dec. 10, 1992
Education: University of North Texas, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Marital Status: Unmarried (there's speculation he could be in a relationship with Kyra Janelle)
How did Lawrence Jones attain a reported $1.5 million net worth?
Lawrence Jones’s salary isn’t public information, though certain Trump staffers who worked as on-air contributors at Fox News were “forced to disclose what Fox News paid them.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, salaries ranged from $31,336 to $569,432. Georgette Mosbacher’s salary was on the lower end of the scale, while John Bolton was among the highest-paid contributors.
Overall, the salaries “averaged about $141,000.” Given Jones’s lengthy career at Fox News Media, it may be safe to say his salary falls within this range.
What roles has Lawrence Jones held while working for Fox News Media?
After joining the Fox News Media team in 2018, Jones later transitioned from being a contributor and fill-in host to a regular substitute host and co-host. In Oct. 2019, Fox News reported that Jones had become a reporter who would be appearing on various programs, including The Five and Outnumbered. Jones also hosts Keeping up with Jones and Man on the Street.
In July 2020, Jones was assigned the role of presenting “a one-hour weekend primetime special”—One Nation with Lawrence Jones. Today, Jones can be found providing commentary on “Fox Business, CNN, BBC, Sky News, and MSNBC,” according to his website.
Given Jones’s prominent role at Fox News, Democrats have recently stepped up asking reporters (which would include Jones) to “convey the truth and [share] actual facts,” according to Fox News. The political group has also asked “reporters to do a better job selling President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.”
What did Lawrence Jones do prior to starting his career at Fox News?
Before working for Fox News Media, Lawrence worked as a student advocate for Garland Independent School District between 2010 and 2011. He later became an investigative reporter for Project Veritas (2013–2014), a non-profit journalism enterprise established in 2011 by James O’Keefe.
Jones continued climbing the career ladder after accepting the role as host of his own radio show on TheBlaze Radio Network, which is owned by Tyler Cardon. TheBlaze Inc. reportedly sees annual revenue of $1.15 million. While working as a host, Jones gained media attention after setting up a GoFundMe account for an Indiana pizza shop, Memories Pizza.
The pizza shop reportedly closed its doors temporarily after it was scrutinized for refusing to cater a gay wedding. Jones helped the family raise $842,592 in donations. Jones’s career as a TV, radio, and podcast host at TheBlaze lasted from 2014 to 2018. In 2018, Jones started his career at Fox News Media.
How else does Lawrence B. Jones generate income?
In addition to building his net worth while working as a reporter for various news sources, Jones can be booked to speak at or attend meet-and-greet events. It isn’t clear how much Jones earns from this.