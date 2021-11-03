Fox News Reporter Lawrence Jones III Has a Net Worth in the Millions

Lawrence B. Jones III is an enterprise reporter for Fox & Friends. He’s appeared regularly on Outnumbered and The Five, and is often heard commentating on sports and politics. Jones hosted his own radio show on TheBlaze Radio Network prior to starting his career at Fox News Media.

In addition to being recognized as a reporter and commentator for Fox News, Jones is often acknowledged for his role in a crowdfunding campaign that raised over $800,000 for an Indiana pizza shop that refused to cater a gay wedding.

Date of Birth: Dec. 10, 1992

Education: University of North Texas, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Marital Status: Unmarried (there's speculation he could be in a relationship with Kyra Janelle)