Bidding Wars Heat Up After Kohl’s Q1 Earnings—Is the Retailer Going Out of Business?

Given the results, the company has adjusted its outlook for the rest of the year. Net sales are expected to be between 0 and 1 percent, its operating margin between 7.0 and 7.2 percent, and its EPS between $6.45 and $6.85. Kohl's finance chief Jill Timm told Wall Street Journal analysts that inflation was a driving factor. He said customers' "wallets are being squeezed" and that they're "a bit more mindful" of the things they buy.