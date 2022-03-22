Is Kohl's Stock Delisting? Retailer Mulls Buyout Offers

U.S. retail chain Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) announced on March 21 that it’s mulling offers from prospective buyers. Kohl’s has received criticism in the last few years as its earnings continue to plummet compared to thriving competitors. From unpopular leadership to battered sales, KSS stock has also taken a hit. Will Kohl’s stock delist from the New York Stock Exchange on a sale or will the retailer maintain its status as a publicly-traded company?