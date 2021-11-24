What’s Kevin Jonas’s Net Worth? How the Musician Made His Millions

What’s Kevin Jonas’s Net Worth? How the Musician Made His MillionsBy Ambrish Shah
Nov. 24 2021, Published 7:11 a.m. ET
Paul Kevin Jonas II, better known as Kevin Jonas, is an American actor, musician, and businessman. He gained popularity as a member of the rock band, the Jonas Brothers, along with younger brothers Joe and Nick Jonas. Here's a look at Kevin’s net worth, personal life, and career.
Kevin Jonas
Actor, Musician, Singer, Songwriter
Net worth: $40 million (estimated and unconfirmed)
Kevin Jonas is an actor and musician known for being a member of the rock band the Jonas Brothers.
Birthdate: Nov. 5, 1987
Birthplace: Teaneck, N.J.
Nationality: American
The Jonas Brothers achieved international fame at an early stage in their careers. Their music has influenced many people and also played an important part in transforming the music industry.
Kevin Jonas’s net worth is owed to his music career
Jonas’s estimated net worth is about $40 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com. He made most of this fortune as a member of the rock band the Jonas Brothers. Jonas has also appeared in a number of films and television series.
Kevin Jonas’s father was a musician
Jonas was born on Nov. 5, 1987, in Teaneck, N.J, to Denise Marie and Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr. His mother is a former sign language instructor and singer, and his father was a musician and songwriter. Jonas grew up in Wyckoff, N.J, along with his three younger brothers. He went to Eastern Christian High School.
How did Kevin Jonas make his money?
Jonas's career as a singer took off after Columbia Records signed the three Jonas brothers after hearing their song “Please Be Mine.” It's About Time, their debut album as a rock band, was released in Aug. 2006. After being dropped by Columbia, they signed with Hollywood Records in Feb. 2007. Jonas Brothers and A Little Bit Longer, their subsequent albums, reached number five and number one on the Billboard 200 list, respectively.
In 2007, Jonas made his acting debut after the huge popularity of the Hannah Montana episode in which the musician brothers made a special appearance. Jonas, together with his siblings, appeared in a number of films, including Camp Rock and its sequel. The Jonas Brothers began their own reality short series, Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream, on the Disney Channel in May 2008.
Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle appeared on the reality series Married to Jonas
Jonas met his wife in the Bahamas in 2007. On Dec. 12, 2009, he married a former hairdresser Danielle Deleasa at Oheka Castle in Huntington, N.Y. The couple has two daughters together, Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas. Jonas and his wife Danielle appeared in an E! reality series called Married to Jonas from Aug. 2012 to May 2013.
What businesses does Kevin Jonas own?
Aside from music, Jonas is the founder of JonasWerner, a real estate development company. He's also the CEO of The BLU Market, a communication company, and in 2015, he launched Yood, a food app. Jonas worked on several of these businesses during the breakup of the Jonas Brothers band.