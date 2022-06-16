Katy Tur’s Difficult Childhood Didn’t Stop Her From Reaching Success

While Katy Tur has certainly blossomed in the broadcast journalism industry, she has taken on other roles including an author. In 2017, Tur published Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History and followed that up with a memoir she titled Rough Draft.

Birthdate: October 26, 1983

Birthplace: Los Angeles, Calif.

Education: Graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara

Spouse: Tony Dokoupil

Kids: 2