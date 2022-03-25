Katie Couric Has Made Millions as a Renowned Journalist, Producer, and Author

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Couric is one of the highest-paid female journalists with a salary of $10 million and a net worth of nearly $100 million. At the beginning of her career with ABC, her salary was about $7 million. The big jump in her financial career came when she signed a $60 million 4.5 year contract with The Today Show in 2001. At the time, it was the largest financial deal in television news history. The contract implied an annual average salary of $13 million and much higher adjusted for inflation now.