Jungle Freaks NFT Collection Price Falls Over 80% Amid Racism Scandal

Jungle Freaks went from being the sixth-largest NFT project on OpenSea to having one of the largest value losses in the NFT ecosystem . Created by legendary cartoonist George Trosley, the Jungle Freaks collection was popular among the crypto community and even caught the attention of celebrities. However, Trosley’s past work came back to haunt him. He has been accused of making racist cartoons.

The accusations caused the Jungle Freaks collection's floor price to drop from 1.3 ETH to less than 0.3 ETH, which is over an 80 percent loss. Some of the NFTs are being sold for as low as .0001 ETH.

What is the Jungle Freaks collection?

The Jungle Freaks collection consists of a collection of hand-drawn images created by Trosley, who was a famous cartoonist for Hustler magazine. Hustler was a pornographic magazine that also contained satirical content that drew a lot of controversies since it was first published in 1974. The founder of the magazine, Larry Flynt, passed away in February at the age of 78.

The concept of the Jungle Freaks collection is that zombies have taken over the world in the year 2077 and they have seized military equipment. The zombies are in a battle against a gorilla regime as the gorillas have genetically mutated in the future. The cartoons based on the concept are authentically drawn by Trosley. Currently, there are 10,000 NFTs available on OpenSea. Trosley’s son, George Trosley III, curates the artwork and manages the process of how the art is minted.

Article continues below advertisement

Trosley hand draws the art pieces in his personal studio. He doesn't use computer-generated technology or artificial intelligence. After a piece is completed, his son prepares the NFT for minting and to be listed for sale on OpenSea. The initial collection was first released in October and it sold out in less than five minutes.

Everyone, this statement was made to our discord last night but we wanted to publish it here. pic.twitter.com/UuVYzXvBGn — JUNGLE FREAKS BY TROSLEY (@JungleFreaksNFT) November 1, 2021