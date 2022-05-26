Working at FOX News Has Made Julie Banderas Millions

Banderas questioned Roper on why her church was protesting at the funerals of soldiers who fought in Iraq. Roper immediately defended her church and its methods, and the interview turned into a screaming match:

Roper: "This nation is full of idolatry, full of adultery."

Banderas: "Full of insane people like yourself ma'am."

Roper: "You're proud! Proud of your sins."

The interview ended quickly, with Banderas calling Roper "an abomination."