Joy Mangano’s Ingenious Inventions Helped Build Her Impressive Net Worth

Joy Mangano’s drive to be a successful inventor and entrepreneur helped her reach great heights in her career. She's also an author—she wrote Inventing Joy—and currently serves as executive producer of the show America’s Big Deal.

Birthdate: Feb. 1, 1956

Birthplace: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Education: Graduated from Pace University with a degree in business administration (1978)

Spouse: Tony Miranne (divorced)

Kids: 3