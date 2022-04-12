Johnny Depp's Attorney Kathleen Zellner Has an Impressive Resume

Johnny Depp's Attorney Kathleen Zellner Has an Impressive ResumeBy Anna Quintana
Apr. 12 2022, Published 12:39 p.m. ET
Actor and musician Johnny Depp's trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, who he's suing for $50 million in a defamation lawsuit, kicked off on April 11 in Virginia, and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's legal team is impressive.
Representing Depp is none other than Kathleen Zellner, who was hired by the actor less than a month ago.
Now, if the name sounds familiar, it's probably because you are a fan of true crime documentaries, and watched Zellner in the Netflix series Making a Murderer, where she represented Steven Avery.
However, that's just one case on her impressive resume.
Johnny Depp's attorney Kathleen Zellner has several high-profile cases on her resume.
Zellner has over 30 years of legal experience, and according to her website, she has "righted more wrongful prosecutions than any private attorney in America."
She has also won more than $100 million in verdicts and settlements for her clients, which include Depp and Avery, as we mentioned above.
In terms of Avery, Zellner is still working to vacate his 2007 conviction and sentence.
"The deeper we dig into the Avery conviction, the more evidence we uncover of his innocence," she wrote. "It does not matter how long it takes, what it costs or what obstacles we have to overcome — our efforts to win Mr. Avery’s freedom will never stop."
She also wrote, in a now-deleted tweet, about her involvement in the Depp case, sharing, "Johnny Depp has contributed so much to the world through his acting, music, and art. He is loved by the average person on the street. He has stayed true to his humble beginnings. Cheers to him. #TruthWins."
Along with Avery and Depp, Zellner has also represented Kevin Fox in a $15 million civil rights case, after he was accused and falsely arrested for murdering his daughter Riley.
She was also Ryan Ferguson's attorney, who was falsely imprisoned for 10 years. Zellner overturned the conviction and won an $11 million verdict for Ferguson.
What is Kathleen Zellner's net worth?
Given her success in the courtroom, Zellner's net worth is estimated at $10 million, however, that amount isn't confirmed.
More recently, Zellner gave followers an update on the Avery case, tweeting, "Planning to file the new Steven Avery petition very soon plus the Shadwick King retrial is right around the corner with all of its fascinating forensic & medical issues & 10 new experts."
She continued, "We are working every day on Steven Avery’s case and we are making substantial progress. We will never give up in our quest to rectify this miscarriage of justice."
Zellner is also working on the exoneration of Shadwick King, which would be No. 21 for the attorney.