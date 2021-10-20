Why Conspiracy Theories Circulated After John McAfee’s Death

According to PolitiFact, the conspiracy theories around McAfee’s suicide stemmed from his tweets in 2019 and 2020. The tweets seemed to predict his death.

“Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: ‘We’re coming for you, McAfee! We’re going to kill yourself,’” he tweeted in 2019, as he showed off a tattoo reading “$WHACKD” on his arm.

“I got a tattoo today just in case,” he added at the time. “If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whackd [sic]. Check my right arm.”