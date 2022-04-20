Vintage Toys Helped Joel Boblit Create BigBagToyStore.com and Get Rich

While Boblit admits that he “drifted away” from toys as he got older, it was in college after the Beast Wars: Transformers released in 1996 that he “rediscovered [his] love of collecting.” Soon after that, Boblit began collecting vintage 80’s toys and would sell them online via “Usenet newsgroups.” He later transitioned into selling toys on eBay, which is now one of the world’s largest online marketplaces for B2B and C2C transactions.