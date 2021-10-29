UFC Ring Announcer Joe A. Martinez Has a Net Worth of $4 Million

UFC Ring Announcer Joe A. Martinez Has a Net Worth of $4 MillionBy Danielle Letenyei
Oct. 29 2021, Published 2:39 p.m. ET
UFC Ring announcer Joe A. Martinez will take the mike for the UFC 267 pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 30. He will replace legendary UFC announcer Bruce Buffer for the night. Martinez is reportedly the third-richest ring announcer in the UFC world with a net worth estimated at about $4 million.
Joe A. Martinez
UFC Ring Announcer
Net worth: $4 Million
Ring announcer Joe A. Martinez will take the mike for the UFC 267 event in Abu Dhabi tomorrow night. Martinez is standing in for legendary UFC announcer Bruce Buffer, who had to skip the event after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Martinez got the gig announcing the UFC match against light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz and challenger Glover Teixeira after Buffer had to back out because he contracted COVID-19 and wasn’t able to travel to the match.
It's the first pay-per-view event Buffer, known as the “voice of the octagon,” has missed in 25 years. He has called every UFC pay-per-view event since UFC 11 in 1996, which totals 255 events.
Martinez shouldn’t get comfortable in the role because his replacement duties for Buffer will only be for one night. UFC officials expect Buffer to be back at the mike for UFC 268.
Martinez has stepped in for Buffer before.
This isn’t the first time Martinez has stepped in for Buffer. In 2012, Martinez stood in the Buffer on the finale of Ultimate Fighter 16. It was his first time in the UFC Octagon.
“All my respect is to Bruce; it’s his gig, and I’m just more than happy to step in and fill a role for a night. The opportunity is there, and I am happy to be the one they have called on for it,” Martinez said in a 2012 interview with Bleacher Report.
Martinez started announcing in 1996.
Martinez, whose full name is Joseph Anthony Martinez, got his start as an announcer in 1996 with the Lake Elsinore Storm Minor Baseball team. In 2011, he became the main ring announcer for Golden Boy Boxing.
Currently, Martinez is a ring announcer for the women’s mixed martial arts group Invicta FC as well as the MMA promotions UFC.
How much money does Joe A. Martinez make?
Martinez is often seen as the third most popular ring announcer behind Bruce Buffer and his half-brother Michael Buffer. According to Sportscriber.com, Martinez’s annual salary is $250,000. He is paid about $50,000 for each pay-per-event that he announces, which is half of what Bruce Buffer makes.
There isn't any information available on how much Martinez will be paid for the UFC 267 event in Abu Dhabi.
UFC fans respond to Martinez replacing Buffer.
UFC fans expressed mixed emotions on social media at the news that Martinez would be standing in for Buffer in the UFC Octagon. While some people welcomed the idea of Martinez announcing the event, others expressed disappointment that Buffer wouldn’t be the announcer.
“Joe Martinez stepping in it #UFC267 is the best news I’ve heard in #MMA all week,” tweeted @TalkMMA_.
“Joe Martinez better say “ITSSSSSS TIIIIIIME!” in honor of buffer. The ufc event won’t be the same without it. #UFC267,” tweeted @HiitssJohnny.
“It’s COVID which ended Buffers PPV run. Recover perfectly Buff! Joe Martinez steps in at the perfect time to handle HELLA foreign names. Let’s roll. #UFC267,” Maxwell tweeted.