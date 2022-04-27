NASA’s Jessica Watkins Makes History, Has Strong Family Support

While this is certainly a notable moment, it’s the fact that Watkins will be the first Black woman to spend six months at the ISS that makes the launch a historical moment for all. Prior to her departure, Watkins showed her humbleness and excitement. She said, "I am just really honored to be part of the long legacy of Black astronauts and Black women astronauts who came before me. I am grateful for the opportunity to be a small part in that toward an exciting future as well," she said.