Hedge Fund Exec Jeffrey Feinberg Lists Resort-Like Mansion for $48 Million

The Wall Street Journal reported on Feinberg’s home purchase in June 2021, revealing that he had bought the 1.2-acre property from spec developer Ramtin Ray Nosrati for around $44 million, in one of the more expensive real estate deals in the area recently.

The mansion, in L.A.’s Brentwood area, had just been completed that spring. Among its features are its two-story guesthouse, movie theater, bar, hair salon, office, 1,000-gallon aquarium, and car showroom with glass walls abutting the den.