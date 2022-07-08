Hedge Fund Exec Jeffrey Feinberg Lists Resort-Like Mansion for $48 Million
Although Jeffrey Feinberg’s net worth isn’t known, the hedge-fund executive clearly had enough financial leverage to purchase the $44 million Los Angeles house he’s now flipping for $48 million.
Feinberg is a former managing director of Soros Fund Management, which George Soros founded as a hedge fund before it became a family office, according to Dirt. Feinberg — who previously opened and closed his own investment firm, the $1 billion JLF Investment Fund — now runs the limited partnership Feinberg Investments for personal investments. Also, he reportedly earned big money on Bitcoin.
Jeffrey Feinberg bought the mansion — and all its sports amenities — in 2021.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Feinberg’s home purchase in June 2021, revealing that he had bought the 1.2-acre property from spec developer Ramtin Ray Nosrati for around $44 million, in one of the more expensive real estate deals in the area recently.
The mansion, in L.A.’s Brentwood area, had just been completed that spring. Among its features are its two-story guesthouse, movie theater, bar, hair salon, office, 1,000-gallon aquarium, and car showroom with glass walls abutting the den.
The house is a sports fan’s dream, with a gym, a sports-simulator room, a three-hole putting green, a Kobe Bryant-themed basketball half-court, a “fun den” with a television wall for watching sports broadcasts, a spa, and indoor and outdoor pools, according to the Journal. Nosrati had hosted a party on the property, with Magic Johnson and Julius Erving posing for photos on the basketball court.
In fact, Feinberg told the Journal that the basketball court was a big selling point, and the newspaper noted that both of his sons played basketball at the nearby Sierra Canyon School before moving onto Yale and Harvard.
“The house is basically like a resort, with all the bells and whistles you can think of and dream of,” Nosrati told the Journal.
One amenity that Feinberg adjusted before the deal closing, however, was the rooftop garden. Nosrati had planted cannabis plants in the garden, but Feinberg asked for the cannabis plants to be replaced with carrot and cucumber plants.
Feinberg listed the property one year later.
Just a year after purchasing the house, Feinberg listed it for sale, as Dirt reported last month. He listed it for $48 million, an asking price $4 million more than his purchase price.
Dirt also revealed more about the sprawling property. The house has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms among its 18,000 square feet.
Upon entering the house, guests encounter a great room with a floating staircase next to a living wall of moss extending down into an indoor succulent garden. The aforementioned aquarium, meanwhile, is viewable from both the dining room and the gourmet kitchen, the latter of which has a connected catering kitchen.
The luxuriousness continues upstairs, where the primary bedroom suite includes showroom-style closets, a private balcony, and a sitting area. And outside, the mansion boasts an infinity pool with a cabana with a pizza oven and a barbecue.