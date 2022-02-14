Discord CEO Jason Citron: Net Worth, Salary, and How He Got Into Tech

Citron's grandfather (whom he didn't name) oversaw an electricity consultation business that dated back to the early 1900s. He was also responsible for getting Citron his first computer. Citron discussed his desire to become an entrepreneur and told Medium, “I was 13 or 14 at the time and had realized that not only did I know a lot about computers but also that, incredibly, “older people were willing to pay me to explain how computers worked or to fix what I knew were simple things for them.”