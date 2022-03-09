How Rich Is Jamie Reuben? Potential Heir to the Reuben Family Fortune

Although Jamie Reuben has built a rapport with some of the most idolized individuals — Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton — we still don't know much about him. Reuben is the son of billionaire real estate mogul David Reuben. While Reuben has managed to keep much of his personal life and wealth under wraps, his desire to build his portfolio only calls for more light to be shed on what his fortune looks like.