How to Invest in IUL Life Insurance and Grow Your Wealth

The cash account is the real draw. You can pay policy premiums using the cash and, more importantly for the wealthy, take withdrawals and loans. All the while, your cash can grow at a rate that’s likely higher than bank interest rates. Banks often offer interest that’s under 1 percent or, in the case of high-yield accounts, under 5 percent when federal interest rates are high. For IUL life insurance, the rate of growth depends on the performance of an equity index.