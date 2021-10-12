Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Looks Like a Solid Long-Term Bet

Intuitive Surgical stock has gained 20 percent on a YTD basis. ISRG shares reached an all-time high on Sept. 8 of $360.85. However, after hitting this peak, the shares have fallen almost 9 percent due to the potential impact of the Delta variant. Despite short-term concerns and weaknesses, investors are more focused on its long-term potential. What is Intuitive Surgical’s (ISRG) stock forecast for 2025 ?

Intuitive Surgical is a robot-assisted surgery pioneer that develops, manufactures, and markets robotic products. Its da Vinci surgical systems assist physicians in performing a wide range of complex medical procedures through minimum invasion. The surgical systems increase the efficiency of surgical procedures and improve patient outcomes.

Intuitive CFO Marshall Mohr spoke at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in September. He mentioned that its second-quarter profitability was an anomaly. Its revenues returned, while costs remained low due to lockdowns. Investors shouldn't expect the same level of profitability in the third quarter. The company also mentioned that it might have underestimated the impact of the Delta variant.

Why are analysts sitting on the sidelines for Intuitive Surgical?

Most of the analysts are currently sitting on the sidelines as far as the forecast for Intuitive Surgical stock is concerned. Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, 10 analysts have a hold rating, while six analysts have a buy rating on the stock. Analysts' average target price is $327.9, which implies almost flat rate growth for the stock.

Article continues below advertisement

On Oct. 1, ISRG was downgraded to neutral from buy at Citigroup. Given management's commentary on the impact of the Delta variant and disruption to the supply chain, the Citi analyst is refraining from recommending the stock.

Other analysts like Stifel also see a negative impact on the third-quarter revenues after management's commentary around the Delta variant. Therefore, most of the analysts are probably waiting for these short-term concerns to subside before getting more positive on the stock.

Article continues below advertisement